The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) after winning three home games in a row. The Cougars are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 155.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -15.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC)'s games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 155.5 points four times.

Charleston (SC) has an average point total of 149.9 in its outings this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Charleston (SC).

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 4 44.4% 75.2 155.6 74.7 153 151.5 Coastal Carolina 4 57.1% 80.4 155.6 78.3 153 150.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The 75.2 points per game the Cougars record are the same as the Chanticleers allow.

When Charleston (SC) totals more than 78.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0 Coastal Carolina 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Coastal Carolina 15-1 Home Record 8-8 11-2 Away Record 3-11 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.