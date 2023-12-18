Monday's game at The Buc Dome has the Charlotte 49ers (6-4) matching up with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-55 victory, heavily favoring Charlotte.

Their last time out, the Buccaneers lost 81-59 to Georgia Southern on Thursday.

Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Charleston Southern 55

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature win this season came in a 66-53 victory over the Mercer Bears on November 25.

Charleston Southern has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.6 PTS, 2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

15.6 PTS, 2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Madison Adamson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kennedi Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

13.1 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Keshunti Nichols: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.8 PTS, 25 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers' -169 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.6 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per contest (334th in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Buccaneers are putting up 11.5 more points per game (65.5) than they are in away games (54).

Charleston Southern is allowing 63 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 20.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (83.8).

