The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) face the Charlotte 49ers (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The 49ers score an average of 62.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 75.5 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.5 points, Charlotte is 2-0.

Charleston Southern has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The Buccaneers record 58.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 56.3 the 49ers give up.

Charleston Southern has a 2-5 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 58.6 points, it is 6-2.

The Buccaneers shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 49ers concede defensively.

The 49ers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Buccaneers allow.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Madison Adamson: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kennedi Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

13.1 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Keshunti Nichols: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Charleston Southern Schedule