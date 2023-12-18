The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 36th.

The Chanticleers' 80.4 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 74.7 the Cougars allow.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Chanticleers gave up 11.8 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (79.9).

At home, Coastal Carolina knocked down 7.9 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (26.8%).

