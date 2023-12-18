How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 36th.
- The Chanticleers' 80.4 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 74.7 the Cougars allow.
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Chanticleers gave up 11.8 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (79.9).
- At home, Coastal Carolina knocked down 7.9 treys per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (26.8%).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|L 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 110-46
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|L 88-80
|HTC Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
