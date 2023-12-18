The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) welcome in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston (SC) Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Charleston (SC) (-14.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston (SC) (-14.5) 155.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this year.

Charleston (SC) has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Cougars' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

