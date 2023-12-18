The Charlotte Hornets (7-17), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, will try to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Toronto Raptors (10-15). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Raptors (-10.5) 226.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Raptors (-11) 227 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.5 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 114.8 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -58 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Hornets have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 111.5 points per game, 23rd in league, while giving up 121 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -229 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 224 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 235.8 points per game combined, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto is 12-13-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte is 10-14-0 ATS this year.

Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

