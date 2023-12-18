The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs heading into a showdown with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Old Dominion ranks 101st in scoring offense (22.9 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (26.3 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Western Kentucky ranks 53rd in the FBS (29.8 points per game), and it is 87th defensively (28.2 points allowed per game).

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150.0 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.0 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's leads his squad with 495 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has caught 23 passes for 428 yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey has racked up 29 grabs for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 3,317 yards on 61.4% passing while tossing 31 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young has rushed for 477 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on 17 catches, totaling 183 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Markese Stepp has piled up 310 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley leads his squad with 963 receiving yards on 75 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has caught 41 passes and compiled 436 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Easton Messer's 35 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 416 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

