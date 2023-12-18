The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs on TSN and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 119 - Hornets 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10.5)

Hornets (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-8.7)

Raptors (-8.7) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.9

The Hornets (10-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48% of the time, 6.3% less often than the Raptors (12-13-0) this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have exceeded the point total 58.3% of the time this season (14 out of 24). That's more often than Toronto and its opponents have (13 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 6-15, while the Raptors are 6-5 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 23rd in the NBA offensively (111.5 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (121.0 points conceded).

On the boards, Charlotte is 25th in the NBA in rebounds (41.8 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (45.2 per game).

The Hornets are 21st in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte commits 13.5 turnovers per game and force 13.1 per game, ranking 17th and 20th, respectively, in the league.

The Hornets are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.