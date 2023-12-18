How to Watch South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) hope to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, five percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have averaged.
- South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs sit at 101st.
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 69 points per game, six fewer points than the 75 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs allow.
- South Carolina State is 2-1 when it scores more than 75 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 12.4 more points per game at home (77.3) than on the road (64.9).
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (85.9).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina State knocks down fewer treys away (4 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (24.2%) than at home (29.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.