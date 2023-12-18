The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) hope to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, five percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have averaged.
  • South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs sit at 101st.
  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 69 points per game, six fewer points than the 75 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs allow.
  • South Carolina State is 2-1 when it scores more than 75 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 12.4 more points per game at home (77.3) than on the road (64.9).
  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (85.9).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina State knocks down fewer treys away (4 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (24.2%) than at home (29.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville W 86-85 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 86-50 Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/29/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

