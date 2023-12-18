The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) hope to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, five percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have averaged.

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs sit at 101st.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 69 points per game, six fewer points than the 75 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina State is 2-1 when it scores more than 75 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 12.4 more points per game at home (77.3) than on the road (64.9).

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (85.9).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State knocks down fewer treys away (4 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (24.2%) than at home (29.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule