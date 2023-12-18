Monday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) going head to head at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 81-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 81, South Carolina State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-8.2)

UNC Asheville (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

UNC Asheville has put together a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina State is 7-4-0. A total of four out of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs' games this season have hit the over, and six of the South Carolina State Bulldogs' games have gone over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs have a +81 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 82.4 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and are giving up 75 per contest to rank 280th in college basketball.

UNC Asheville pulls down 35.8 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) compared to the 36.4 of its opponents.

UNC Asheville connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from deep (128th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game while shooting 31.6%.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs rank 108th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 189th in college basketball defensively with 89.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UNC Asheville has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12 per game (194th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.5 (53rd in college basketball).

