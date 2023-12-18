The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • This season, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the South Carolina State Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
  • The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the South Carolina State Bulldogs rank 71st.
  • The UNC Asheville Bulldogs average 82.4 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 82.2 the South Carolina State Bulldogs give up.
  • UNC Asheville is 4-0 when scoring more than 82.2 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UNC Asheville played better when playing at home last season, scoring 79.6 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than away from home (72.9).
  • At home, UNC Asheville made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.7) than in road games (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 79-76 KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina L 78-63 Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn L 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State - Tarlton Complex
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State - Kimmel Arena

