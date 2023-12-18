How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- This season, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the South Carolina State Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the South Carolina State Bulldogs rank 71st.
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs average 82.4 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 82.2 the South Carolina State Bulldogs give up.
- UNC Asheville is 4-0 when scoring more than 82.2 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UNC Asheville played better when playing at home last season, scoring 79.6 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than away from home (72.9).
- At home, UNC Asheville made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.7) than in road games (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 78-63
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|L 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
