The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

This season, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the South Carolina State Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the South Carolina State Bulldogs rank 71st.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs average 82.4 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 82.2 the South Carolina State Bulldogs give up.

UNC Asheville is 4-0 when scoring more than 82.2 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNC Asheville played better when playing at home last season, scoring 79.6 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than away from home (72.9).

At home, UNC Asheville made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.7) than in road games (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule