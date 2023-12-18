How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) hope to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 54.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 54.4 points, North Carolina Central is 3-4.
- UNC Asheville's record is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs score are 11.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (70.4).
- When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 58.9 points, it is 3-0.
- The Bulldogs shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
UNC Asheville Leaders
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Jaila Lee: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Lalmani Simmons: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
- Mallory Bruce: 7.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Warren Wilson
|W 88-33
|Kimmel Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 59-48
|Ramsey Center
|12/14/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 60-51
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|Brevard
|-
|Kimmel Arena
