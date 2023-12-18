UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 18
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 149.5.
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Kimmel Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UNC Asheville
|-13.5
|149.5
UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, UNC Asheville and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.
- The average total in UNC Asheville's games this year is 157.4, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs have a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- UNC Asheville has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1200.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for UNC Asheville.
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNC Asheville
|4
|66.7%
|82.4
|151.4
|75.0
|157.2
|151.8
|South Carolina State
|7
|63.6%
|69.0
|151.4
|82.2
|157.2
|153.1
Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends
- The UNC Asheville Bulldogs record only 0.2 more points per game (82.4) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow (82.2).
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNC Asheville
|0-6-0
|0-0
|4-2-0
|South Carolina State
|7-4-0
|4-3
|6-5-0
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNC Asheville
|South Carolina State
|13-0
|Home Record
|4-6
|10-6
|Away Record
|1-19
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|79.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-8-0
