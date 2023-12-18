Monday's contest at Ramsey Center has the Murray State Racers (6-2) matching up with the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 87-61 win, heavily favoring Murray State.

Their last time out, the Catamounts lost 96-36 to North Carolina on Friday.

Western Carolina vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 87, Western Carolina 61

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts' signature win this season came in a 54-43 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on November 16.

Western Carolina has six losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 8.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 48.2 FG% Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG% Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92) Audrey Meyers: 7.0 PTS, 58.9 FG%

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (scoring 56.0 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball) and have a -119 scoring differential overall.

The Catamounts are scoring 60.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 51.2 points per contest.

Western Carolina gives up 62.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 71.8 on the road.

