South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
York County, South Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwestern High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.