CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAA teams will be on Tuesday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the Hampton Pirates playing the Georgia Southern Eagles.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at Stetson Hatters
|11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Hampton Pirates at Georgia Southern Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|-
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charleston (SC) Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|-
