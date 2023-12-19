When the Boston Celtics (20-5) and Golden State Warriors (12-14) play at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Jaylen Brown will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS

TNT, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics beat the Magic on Sunday, 114-97. Their top scorer was Brown with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 31 5 6 1 1 5 Jayson Tatum 23 8 3 0 1 4 Kristaps Porzingis 15 10 0 1 1 2

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors were victorious in their most recent game against the Trail Blazers, 118-114, on Sunday. Klay Thompson was their top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 28 4 1 1 0 5 Andrew Wiggins 25 7 2 1 1 4 Trayce Jackson-Davis 14 8 3 2 1 0

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 27.3 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brown averages 22.3 points, 4.7 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White is posting 15.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers for the season are 12.3 points, 4.6 assists and 6.6 boards per game.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 18.9 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 28 points, 4.8 boards and 4.4 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 4.8 triples per game (first in league).

Thompson adds 16.8 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Chris Paul averages 8.5 points, 3.6 boards and 7.4 assists, making 40% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Warriors receive 10.6 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Dario Saric.

Kevon Looney gives the Warriors 5.5 points, 8 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26.4 8.1 4.1 0.7 0.7 2.5 Stephen Curry GS 26.2 4.9 5.2 0.7 0.6 4.2 Jaylen Brown BOS 23.2 4.6 3.4 1.4 1 2 Klay Thompson GS 19.6 4.8 2.2 0.7 0.4 3.5 Derrick White BOS 17.4 4.3 5.7 1.9 1.1 2.5 Brandin Podziemski GS 9.3 5.6 2.9 1 0.4 1.2

