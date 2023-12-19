The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) will try to break a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-17.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-17.5) 137.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Loyola Chicago has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Ramblers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

