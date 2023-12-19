How to Watch Citadel vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.4% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
- Citadel is 5-3 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 234th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.8 the Fighting Irish allow.
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Citadel is 4-2.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- At home Citadel is scoring 79.3 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (67.4).
- At home, the Bulldogs allow 61.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.4.
- Beyond the arc, Citadel knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (34.1%) as well.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 85-68
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 88-60
|McAlister Field House
|12/14/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 86-71
|TD Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/3/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|McAlister Field House
