South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Lexington County, South Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.