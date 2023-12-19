Martin Necas will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Does a bet on Necas interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Martin Necas vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 18:01 per game on the ice, is -12.

Necas has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 18 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Necas has an assist in 13 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Necas hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Necas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 80 goals in total (2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 2 23 Points 1 9 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

