If you reside in Newberry County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newberry County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitmire High School at Ninety Six High School