The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Richland County, South Carolina today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ridge View High School at Hartsville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Hartsville, SC

Hartsville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge View High School at Hartsville High School