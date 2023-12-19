The Carolina Hurricanes, with Seth Jarvis, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Jarvis in that upcoming Hurricanes-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In seven of 31 games this season, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 2 22 Points 0 10 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

