The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) will host the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Winthrop matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Winthrop Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-10.5) 142.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

South Carolina has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

Winthrop has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this year.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), South Carolina is 68th in the country. It is three spots below that, 71st, according to computer rankings.

The Gamecocks were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +35000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

With odds of +35000, South Carolina has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.