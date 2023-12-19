South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Sumter County, South Carolina today, we've got the information.
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
