The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) take on the Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-3.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-2.5) 143.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Western Carolina is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

The Catamounts have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Commodores' 10 games this season have hit the over.

