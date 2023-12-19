The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) are favored by 2.5 points against the Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina has played four games this season that ended with a point total above 143.5 points.

Western Carolina's outings this season have a 145.2-point average over/under, 1.7 more points than this game's total.

Western Carolina is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Western Carolina has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Catamounts have entered three games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Carolina has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 4 40% 68.4 144.9 73.0 141.7 141.3 Western Carolina 4 44.4% 76.5 144.9 68.7 141.7 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The Catamounts put up an average of 76.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 73.0 the Commodores allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.0 points, Western Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 3-7-0 1-4 3-7-0 Western Carolina 5-4-0 2-1 3-6-0

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Western Carolina 14-6 Home Record 9-5 5-6 Away Record 6-9 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.