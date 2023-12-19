Winthrop vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Winthrop matchup.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Winthrop Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-10.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-10.5)
|142.5
|-630
|+450
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Winthrop has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- South Carolina has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Gamecocks' eight games this season have gone over the point total.
