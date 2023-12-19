South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in York County, South Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte Christian School at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nation Ford High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.