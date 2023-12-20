Gordon Hayward and the Indiana Pacers will duke it out when the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) meet the Pacers (13-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gordon Hayward vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 648.6 995.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.5 47.4 Fantasy Rank 7 59

Gordon Hayward vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward's averages for the season are 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

The Hornets have been outscored by 9.7 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 24th in league, while conceding 120.7 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a -244 scoring differential.

The 41.6 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the NBA, 3.8 fewer than the 45.4 its opponents collect.

The Hornets make 11.2 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (20th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.3%.

Charlotte forces 13.3 turnovers per game (16th in league) while committing 13.5 (17th in NBA).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.8 points, 11.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

The Pacers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 127.4 points per game (first in the league) and allowing 127 (30th in the NBA).

The 40.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 29th in the NBA, and are 2.9 fewer than the 43.1 its opponents collect per outing.

The Pacers connect on 14.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 3.3 more than their opponents (10.8).

Indiana has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA action), 1.3 fewer than the 13.8 it forces on average (11th in the league).

Gordon Hayward vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -4.6 1.2 Usage Percentage 21.1% 26.5% True Shooting Pct 54.2% 64.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 6.7% Assist Pct 20.4% 47.4%

