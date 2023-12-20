When they host the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (13-12) will look to snap a four-game losing streak. The Hornets have dropped five games straight.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 127.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 127 per contest (30th in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have a -244 scoring differential, falling short by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 111 points per game, 24th in the league, and are allowing 120.7 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 238.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 247.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Indiana has covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 10-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Terry Rozier 23.5 -105 23.1 Miles Bridges 22.5 -105 19.6 Brandon Miller 16.5 -105 14.8 Gordon Hayward 16.5 -125 15.2 Nick Richards 11.5 -120 8.6

Hornets and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +40000 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

