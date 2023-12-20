Gordon Hayward and Tyrese Haliburton are among the players with prop bets available when the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149)

Hayward is averaging 15.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 4.9 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 23.5-point total set for Terry Rozier on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rozier has averaged 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Rozier has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -154) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 24.5 points prop bet set for Haliburton on Wednesday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (24.8).

He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Myles Turner on Wednesday matches his season scoring average.

He grabs 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

