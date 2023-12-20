Wednesday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9, +140 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Kings are 14-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.
- Seattle is 2-4 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.
Kings Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Quinton Byfield
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-154)
|Trevor Moore
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-161)
|Adrian Kempe
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-167)
|2.5 (-149)
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-149)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-167)
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-120)
Kings Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|4-6
|2-8-0
|6.1
|2.8
|2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|2.8
|2
|6
|22.2%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|2-4-4
|7-3
|4-5-1
|6.2
|2.5
|2.3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|2-4-4
|2.5
|2.3
|5
|17.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-7
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
