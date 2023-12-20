Miles Bridges' Charlotte Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bridges put up nine points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 135-82 loss versus the 76ers.

We're going to look at Bridges' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 19.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 Assists 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 29.2 PR -- 26.8 3PM 2.5 1.9



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Bridges has made 7.4 shots per game, which accounts for 9.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' Hornets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 107.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the worst defensive team in the league, giving up 127 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Pacers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.