How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will be attempting to halt an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts' 57.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 67 the Royals allow to opponents.
- Western Carolina has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
- Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Royals record only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).
- Queens (NC) is 3-0 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- Western Carolina is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Royals shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.
- The Catamounts' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.2 higher than the Royals have given up.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%
- Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (31-for-107)
- Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%
- Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 59-48
|Ramsey Center
|12/15/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 96-36
|Carmichael Arena
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|L 89-79
|Ramsey Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/7/2024
|Montreat
|-
|Ramsey Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.