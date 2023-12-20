How to Watch Wofford vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (6-5) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Wofford has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 167th.
- The Terriers score an average of 81.5 points per game, 15 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys allow.
- Wofford has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (69.5).
- At home, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.
- At home, Wofford sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 81-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 88-80
|HTC Center
|12/17/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 105-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/3/2024
|VMI
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.