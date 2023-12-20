The Wofford Terriers (6-5) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -13.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Wofford has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 144.5 points.

Wofford's average game total this season has been 159.3, 14.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wofford's ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Wofford has been victorious in three of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Terriers have not won as an underdog of +725 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wofford has a 12.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 3 33.3% 74.6 156.1 66.5 144.3 141.6 Wofford 6 66.7% 81.5 156.1 77.8 144.3 146.5

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers put up 15.0 more points per game (81.5) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (66.5).

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Wofford is 4-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 4-5-0 1-1 4-5-0 Wofford 5-4-0 1-1 8-1-0

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Wofford 12-6 Home Record 12-4 6-7 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

