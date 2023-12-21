South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Berkeley County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Upper St.Clair High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
