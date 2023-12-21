Thursday's contest that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-3) against the Radford Highlanders (4-8) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Cougars came out on top in their most recent outing 84-64 against South Carolina State on Tuesday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Radford Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Radford 61

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who are ranked No. 248 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 84-83, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Charleston (SC) has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 248) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 272) on December 11

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 324) on November 17

84-64 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 19

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

15.6 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Taryn Barbot: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)

13.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59) Jada Logan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

15.4 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Anika McGarity: 8.4 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (scoring 82.4 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 64.6 per contest to rank 199th in college basketball) and have a +178 scoring differential overall.

The Cougars are scoring 94.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 24.0 more points than they're averaging on the road (70.4).

Charleston (SC) is surrendering 54.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 21.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (75.2).

