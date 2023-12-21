The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers score an average of 58.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates give up.

Charleston Southern is 2-7 when it scores more than 53.4 points.

East Carolina is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.

The Pirates score 7.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Buccaneers give up (74.5).

When East Carolina totals more than 74.5 points, it is 2-0.

Charleston Southern is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Pirates are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.6%).

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keshunti Nichols: 5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Charleston Southern Schedule