How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers score an average of 58.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates give up.
- Charleston Southern is 2-7 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
- East Carolina is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.
- The Pirates score 7.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Buccaneers give up (74.5).
- When East Carolina totals more than 74.5 points, it is 2-0.
- Charleston Southern is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Pirates are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.6%).
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
- Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Keshunti Nichols: 5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 79-52
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 81-59
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Charlotte
|L 65-60
|The Buc Dome
|12/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Francis Marion
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/3/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
