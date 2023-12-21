The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-9.5) 156.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-9.5) 156.5 -600 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

N.C. A&T is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Aggies' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

