The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 52.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Paladins allow.

Furman has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.2 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Paladins average are just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.4).

Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

South Carolina State has a 1-7 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

The Paladins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (40.7%).

The Bulldogs' 37.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Paladins have conceded.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%

14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.6 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.6 FG% Tate Walters: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Sydney Ryan: 11.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

11.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Niveya Henley: 11.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

Furman Schedule