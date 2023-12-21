The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Hurricanes knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 in their last outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 while scoring 31 goals against 29 goals conceded. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (33.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Hurricanes (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-3-7 in overtime contests as part of a 17-12-3 overall record.

In the 12 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-4-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the five games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes are 16-4-2 in the 22 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 34 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-0 to register 14 points.

In the 26 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 15-8-3 (33 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Hurricanes went 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 14th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.87 24th 17th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.77 10th 2nd 34 Shots 33.2 5th 1st 25.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 9th 23.85% Power Play % 14.44% 26th 13th 81.37% Penalty Kill % 81.63% 12th

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

