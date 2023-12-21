Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 21?
Will Martin Necas light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play, Necas has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
