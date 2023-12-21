Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-3) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at South Point Arena. This matchup will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Bryanna Brady: 13.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Jamie Loera: 11.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacinta Buckley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aaliyah Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milly Knowles: 6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
