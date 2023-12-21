The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) are big, 22.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -22.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 145.5 points.

Presbyterian has a 149.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.9 more points than this game's point total.

Presbyterian's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

Presbyterian has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Blue Hose have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Presbyterian has a 6.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 6 75% 79.9 158.1 68.4 139.6 146.6 Presbyterian 7 63.6% 78.2 158.1 71.2 139.6 143.9

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons allow.

Presbyterian is 4-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0 Presbyterian 5-6-0 0-0 6-5-0

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Presbyterian 13-3 Home Record 5-9 4-8 Away Record 0-15 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

