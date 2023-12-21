The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose's 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • This season, Presbyterian has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
  • The Blue Hose's 78.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • Presbyterian is 6-3 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Presbyterian is scoring 84.7 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).
  • The Blue Hose concede 68.5 points per game at home, and 72 away.
  • Presbyterian sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (32.9%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 118-51 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/16/2023 Kennesaw State L 94-84 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 @ Furman L 76-61 Timmons Arena
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 JWU Charlotte - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

