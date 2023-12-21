How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) will attempt to stop a 10-game road skid when squaring off against the Furman Paladins (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Timmons Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Furman Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 52.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Paladins give up to opponents.
- Furman is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.2 points.
- The Paladins put up 71.6 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 69.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- Furman is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- South Carolina State is 1-7 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Paladins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (40.7%).
- The Bulldogs' 37.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Paladins have given up.
South Carolina State Leaders
- Morgan Beacham: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Taniya McGown: 8.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Jordan Releford: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ UAB
|L 69-54
|Bartow Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|L 63-52
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 84-64
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
