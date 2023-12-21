Thursday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (8-3) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) at John M. Belk Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-62 and heavily favors Davidson to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 78, South Carolina Upstate 62

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-15.5)

Davidson (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Davidson is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina Upstate's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans score 71.3 points per game (268th in college basketball) and give up 70.8 (178th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The 33.5 rebounds per game South Carolina Upstate accumulates rank 298th in the nation, 4.4 fewer than the 37.9 its opponents record.

South Carolina Upstate makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (108th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 31.4% rate.

South Carolina Upstate has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.